Qatar Airways congratulates FC Bayern München on FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020 win

FC Bayern München prevailed as winners in Thursday’s exciting final, overcoming Tigres UAN

Qatar Airways cabin crew graced the prize distribution ceremony

The finals took place on Thursday at The Education City Stadium

Qatar Airways, Official Airline Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2020™, congratulates FC Bayern Munich who secured a 1–0 win in the final, concluding an action-filled tournament that featured the world’s continental club champions. The finals took place on Thursday at The Education City Stadium, which saw the European representatives defeat Mexico’s Tigres UANL in a thrilling contest. Qatar Airways cabin crew graced the prize distribution ceremony, presenting the individual player awards and trophies.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: Over the last week, we have witnessed the artistry of players capture the excitement of fans around the world. I congratulate FC Bayern Munich for emerging as worthy victors after their match winning display. I would also like to commend Tigres for their spirited performance and for coming this far. Our partnership with FIFA remains tied to the mission of utilising the power of football to unite people of all ages and backgrounds. Following a passionate and entertaining FIFA Club World Cup 2020™ campaign, we look forward to welcoming the world to Qatar, as we prepare to host a memorable FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

In addition to being the Official Airline Partner of FIFA, the Qatar Airways football family of top global clubs includes Al Sadd SC, AS Roma, Boca Juniors, FC Bayern München, K.A.S. Eupen and Paris Saint-Germain.