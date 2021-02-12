Sandals Beaches and Resorts: Book and travel with confidence



Sandals Beaches and Resorts is thrilled to continue making travel as safe and stress-free as possible for guests with the extension of its Cancellation Protection Benefit and Travel Protection Plan – Insurance Is On Us through February 28, 2021, while also providing complimentary COVID-19 testing to all registered guests on-resort prior to their departure. With these additional perks, the Luxury Included® resort company is giving customers even more reasons to Book with Confidence.

“We will continue to go to great lengths to ensure our guests have peace of mind when it comes to vacationing with us at Sandals and Beaches Resorts,” stated Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International.

Travel Protection Plan – Insurance Is On Us

To offer guests even more protection, Sandals® and Beaches® Resorts have extended their Travel Protection Plan – Insurance Is On Us powered by Trip Mate™ that is purchased on behalf of guests. The plan offers travelers booking now through February 28, 2021, for travel now through August 31, 2021, expanded medical benefits during their resort stay. With the Travel Protection Plan, guests are covered for an extension of their stay to quarantine and to receive any necessary medical treatment for up to 14 nights at no extra cost. Additional benefits of the plan include coverage of medical expenses and maximum benefits of up to $100,000 per guest.

Cancellation Protection Benefit*

From now until February 28, 2021, guests booking a Luxury Included® Vacation for travel now through August 31, 2021, will also have the added benefit of knowing they can cancel their vacation at least 31 days before arrival and receive a full refund on the land portion of their vacation with zero penalties. Guests cancelling 30-15 days before arrival will receive a combination of a 50 percent refund and 50 percent travel certificate for future travel to any Sandals or Beaches Resort within 12 months. Travelers also have the option of canceling within 14 days and up to the day of arrival for a travel certificate valid for 12 months from the original travel date.

*This benefit is provided by Unique Vacations Inc. and is not an insurance benefit.

Complimentary COVID-19 Testing

Sandals and Beaches Resorts are doing everything possible to provide a safe, seamless and stress-free experience so that guests can continue to book their Luxury Included® Vacation with full confidence. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently announced the requirement for international travelers to present a negative COVID-19 test before their return to the United States, Canada and the UK. In light of these requirements, all Sandals and Beaches Resorts guests will receive complimentary COVID-19 antigen testing for US residents and PCR testing for Canadian and UK residents right from the comfort of the resort. All tests will be conducted by approved medical professionals with guest’s maximum convenience in mind and a minimal distraction to their overall vacation experience. Should a guest test positive for COVID-19 before their departure, the resorts are fully prepped with medical stations staffed daily with a registered nurse and 24/7 on-call medical personnel.

The Cancellation Protection Benefit, Travel Protection Plan and complimentary COVID-19 testing, along with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness and Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, allows travelers to escape to the Caribbean with the trust they have come to expect.

For more information on how to Book and Travel With Confidence, visit:

Sandals: www.sandals.com/book-with-confidence/

Beaches: www.beaches.com/book-with-confidence/

To learn more about the Travel Protection Plan – Insurance Is On Us, visit:

Sandals: www.sandals.com/disclaimers/travelprotectionplan/

Beaches: www.beaches.com/disclaimers/travelprotectionplan/

