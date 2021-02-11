International Travel Awards, Spa Awards, Dining Awards 2021 Nominations are Open



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Visit https://internationaltravelawards.org/ to register or enter your hotel, tourism board, attractions, theme parks and travel companies for International Travel Awards 2021

The International Travel Awards is one of the most prestigious awards for tourism and hospitality industry in the world. The Award is organized every year by KSA Tourism Marketing and aims to recognize the excellent performers in tourism and hospitality industry around the world.

Nominees are invited to join the Year 2021 award program. The award categories are created carefully to suit each and every business vertical in the tourism industry. The eligible nominees are from Hospitality industry such as Hotels, Resorts, Villas, Service apartments, Travel companies such as DMCs, Tour Operators and Travel Agents, Airlines, Tourism Boards, Attractions, Theme Parks, Water Parks & other categories in the tourism industry.

The year 2021 is getting bigger and better. Yes, KSA Tourism marketing has planned to host 3 awards on a single stage. International Dining Awards 2021 and International Spa Awards 2021 join together with International Travel awards 2021 to make the biggest tourism event of the year 2021.

The award program offers a great platform for the nominees to promote their brand globally through various channels such as PR, Media, Social Media, Online news portals & etc.

The nominations for the International Travel Awards 2021 are now open for all six regions Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, America, and Oceania. This year’s Award will combine 3 awards: International Travel Awards, International Dining Awards, and International Spa Awards. Over 100,000 international travels and professionals from the tourism industry will vote to select the winners.

International Dining Awards 2021 is crafted to recognise & reward the best service providers in the restaurant & food industry around the world. The nominees are from individual restaurants, multi-country restaurant chains, Hotel restaurants and any companies offering services in the restaurant and food industry around the world. Visit http://internationaldiningawards.com/ to register your restaurant.

International Spa Awards 2021 is designed to identify the best performers in the Wellness and Spa industry and reward them to promote their spa brand globally to the next great heights. The nominees are from individual spa and wellness centres, Hotel Spa, Spa Chain around the world. Visit https://internationalspaawards.com/ to register your Hotel spa or resort spa for international spa awards 2021

Every year 2,000+ tourism and hospitality industry companies from 110+ countries take part in the Award to compete in more than 150 categories of Award. All the nominees receive ample opportunities to promote their tourism brand to the next level.

Jury Team

The dedicated team of Jury comes from a wide range of tourism backgrounds with each bringing their skill, enthusiasm, and experience to select, and showcase the participants on the international level.

The Jury team reviews each nomination, understands their USP and makes sure that the right company is chosen as a winner every year.

The jury team for the Awards will comprise 35% of the team from Hospitality, 18% from the Tourism Board, 14% from Media and PR, 11% from Tourism Associations, 10% from Corporates related to the travel and tourism industry, 9% from Tour Operators, and 3% from leading Travel Companies across the world.

Nominee Benefits

Nominated organizations will get promotions on social media platforms of International Travel Awards. Organizations will get an opportunity to submit PR about their organization in the News section of the International Travel Awards and get a chance to create a strong branding among more than 50,000 travel trade professionals across the globe. All the nominations will be assigned to a key account manager to help them reach the winning circle. The company will also get a chance to feature in the nomination section of the official Awards Website.

During the gala event, Winners will be eligible to receive the winning package such as winner badge, winner certificate, a dedicated announcement video and lot more. Winners of the awards will receive huge recognition, branding, and marketing opportunities across the world.

A few of the nominees from the 2020 Awards are Banyan Tree, Visit Maldives ( Tourism Board), The Kempinski, Hilton, Four Seasons, Fairmont ,Shangri La, Atlantis the palm, Vivanta, The Chedi, Yas Water World, Viceroy Bali, Sentosa, Warner Bros Abu Dhabi, Hanging Gardens of Bali, Swissotel, Marriott, Radisson Blu , COMO Maldives,Dark Sky Portugal, Bayat Hotels,Le Grand Bellevue ,Four Points by Sheraton, Crowne Plaza, Double tree by Hilton, The Westin Ubud, So Sofitel .