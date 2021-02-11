Safety first: Chinese tourists opt for short-distance travel
Short-distance travel registered the fastest recovery from the COVID-19 setbacks
- Safety presently tops all concerns for Chinese tourists
- Tourists born after 2000 are becoming an important group in travel consumption
- Short-distance travel is growing in popularity with Chinese holidaymakers
According to the latest industry report, Chinese holidaymakers showed more interest in nearby travel destinations and concentrated more on travel safety in 2020.
Short-distance travel registered the fastest recovery from the COVID-19 setbacks within the tourism industry since the second quarter of last year, according to the report.
Metropolises’ suburbs and neighboring cities and towns, such as Beijing’s Yanqing District and Tonglu County in the east Chinese city of Hangzhou, became tourists’ top choices for such trips.
Meanwhile, safety topped all concerns for Chinese tourists during their trips, followed by accommodation and transport, the report said.
It also showed that tourists born after 2000 are becoming an important group in travel consumption, accounting for 14.5 percent of the total tourist number last year.