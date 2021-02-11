Terrorists plotting bomb attacks arrested in Denmark and Germany

All arrested suspects are charged with planning one or more terrorist attacks or attempting to participate in terrorism



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Terrorists allegedly procured components to make bombs and other weapons

Seven people charged with plotting terrorist attacks or attempting to participate in terrorism

The risk of terrorist attacks in Denmark is considered “serious”

Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) released a statement today announcing that seven people were detained by the German and Danish police for for allegedly manufacturing explosive devices and plotting terrorist bombing attacks.

All of the arrested suspects have been charged with planning one or more terrorist attacks or attempting to participate in terrorism.

The men allegedly acquired components to make bombs and other weapons, the statement said.

Police in Denmark’s Central and West Zealand region – home to the capital Copenhagen – detained six of the men in raids between February 6 and 8. The other suspect from the group was detained in Germany.

” Danish Security and Intelligence Service takes this type of case very seriously. It is our opinion that there are people who have the intention and capacity to commit terrorist attacks in Denmark,” PET spokesperson said.

The official added that the risk of terrorist attacks in Denmark is considered “serious” and that the arrests would not change the state’s current threat level.

Danish police and intelligence officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday morning.