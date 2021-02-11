Terrorists plotting bomb attacks arrested in Denmark and Germany
All arrested suspects are charged with planning one or more terrorist attacks or attempting to participate in terrorism
- Terrorists allegedly procured components to make bombs and other weapons
- Seven people charged with plotting terrorist attacks or attempting to participate in terrorism
- The risk of terrorist attacks in Denmark is considered “serious”
Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) released a statement today announcing that seven people were detained by the German and Danish police for for allegedly manufacturing explosive devices and plotting terrorist bombing attacks.
All of the arrested suspects have been charged with planning one or more terrorist attacks or attempting to participate in terrorism.
The men allegedly acquired components to make bombs and other weapons, the statement said.
Police in Denmark’s Central and West Zealand region – home to the capital Copenhagen – detained six of the men in raids between February 6 and 8. The other suspect from the group was detained in Germany.
” Danish Security and Intelligence Service takes this type of case very seriously. It is our opinion that there are people who have the intention and capacity to commit terrorist attacks in Denmark,” PET spokesperson said.
The official added that the risk of terrorist attacks in Denmark is considered “serious” and that the arrests would not change the state’s current threat level.
Danish police and intelligence officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on Friday morning.