Allegiant Air launches new Key West flight from Cincinnati

Allegiant announces nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to Key West International Airport

Allegiant plans to serve the Key West market with twice-weekly flights

Allegiant plans to serve new route with Airbus A319 aircraft

Beginning June 9 Allegiant Air is scheduled to add nonstop service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) to Key West International Airport (EYW). The airport is located in Hebron, Kentucky, just south of Cincinnati, Ohio.



Allegiant plans to serve the Key West market with twice-weekly flights, Wednesdays and Saturdays, on Airbus A319 aircraft.

“The U.S. Midwest market is traditionally a very strong origin market for the Florida Keys, but Allegiant’s new service from Cincinnati opens up easy accessibility and affordable Keys vacations to both Ohio and Kentucky residents,” said Richard Strickland, director of airports for the Florida Keys’ Monroe County.

“Allegiant’s new service from Cincinnati and its new service from Nashville, launching just a week earlier in June, is phenomenal and exciting news for the Keys,” Strickland added.

Beginning June 2, Allegiant Air is to add twice-weekly nonstop service from Tennessee’s Nashville International Airport (BNA), also on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The airline chose Key West as one of several new U.S. gateway cities. Allegiant links travelers in small- to medium-size cities to world-class vacation destinations with nonstop flights and low fares.

“Key West offers so many outdoor recreation activities for Cincinnati residents to enjoy,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue. “And Floridians who are looking for a change of scenery will find some incredible attractions in Cincinnati. We’re thrilled to connect these destinations.”

Fare rules, routes and schedules are subject to change without notice.