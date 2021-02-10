Lufthansa Group airlines extend option for free rebooking

Rebooking fee for Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings still suspended



Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings can be rebooked without a rebooking fee

Additional costs may arise for rebookings due to availability

Rebooking can now be done until May 31, 2021

Since the end of August, all fares of Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings can be rebooked without a rebooking fee. Originally, this fare offer was valid for (re-)bookings until the end of February. Now the offer is being extended again: all airline fares can now be rebooked free of charge as often as desired up to May 31, 2021, if the rebooking is also made before that date. After that, another rebooking is possible free of charge.

Lufthansa Group Airlines had already made it possible for its customers to rebook their tickets without a fee last year. The waiver of the rebooking fee applies worldwide for all new bookings in all fares on short, medium and long-haul routes. This enables flexible travel planning for all Lufthansa Group Airlines customers.

However, additional costs may arise for rebookings if, for example, the original booking class is no longer available when rebooking to a different date or to a different destination.

Also, rebooking of tickets issued up to and including August 31, 2020, can now be done until May 31, 2021.