Tsunami Generates after a massive earthquake

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck in the South Pacific has generated a tsunami, the Australian weather agency said on Thursday.

“Tsunami confirmed,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet, as it warned of a threat to Lord Howe Island, which is about 550 kilometers (340 miles) east of Australia’s mainland.

According to the latest reports, no threat is currently for the Australian Coast. New Zealand or Hawaii.

A powerful 7.7 strong undersea earthquake struck north of New Zealand southesast of Loyalty Islands. There are no damages reported, but a tsunami wave between 0.3 to 1 meter was generated.