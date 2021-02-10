Tsunami Generates after a massive earthquake

Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzFebruary 10, 2021 17:50
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck in the South Pacific has generated a tsunami, the Australian weather agency said on Thursday.

“Tsunami confirmed,” the Australian Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet, as it warned of a threat to Lord Howe Island, which is about 550 kilometers (340 miles) east of Australia’s mainland.

According to the latest reports, no threat is currently for the Australian Coast. New Zealand or Hawaii.

A powerful 7.7 strong undersea earthquake struck north of New Zealand southesast of Loyalty Islands. There are no damages reported, but a tsunami wave between 0.3 to 1 meter was generated.

Earthquake 7.5
Date-Time10 Feb 2021 13:20:01 UTC11 Feb 2021 00:20:01 near epicenter10 Feb 2021 02:20:01 standard time in your timezone
Location23.279S 171.489E
Depth10 km
Distances415.0 km (257.3 mi) E of Vao, New Caledonia472.8 km (293.1 mi) SSE of Isangel, Vanuatu508.3 km (315.1 mi) ESE of W, New Caledonia517.9 km (321.1 mi) ESE of Mont-Dore, New Caledonia529.3 km (328.2 mi) E of Nouma, New Caledonia
Location UncertaintyHorizontal: 9.0 km; Vertical 1.7 km
