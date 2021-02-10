$20 COVID-19 testing for Hawaii-bound travelers launched at San Jose Airport

This new testing opportunity represents an investment in our shared commitment to health and safety and is a welcome addition to our airport’s slate of globally-recognized health and safety measures



New low-cost coronavirus testing option offered to Hawaii-bound passengers at SJC

Few industries have felt the impact of COVID-19 as much as the travel industry

SJC encourages Hawaii-bound passengers to be tested 2-3 days prior to scheduled departure

Southwest Airlines has brought trusted COVID-19 testing partner, CityHealth Urgent Care, to Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC), introducing pre-flight testing as low as $20 for Hawaii-bound travelers. The new testing opportunity means that now, all three carriers offering service to Hawaii from Mineta San José offer pre-flight testing onsite at the Airport. The CityHealth operation joins Carbon Health and Worksite Labs at the former Taxi Staging Area, located at 2470 Airport Blvd, San Jose, CA 95110.



Hours of operation for CityHealth at SJC’s onsite testing center are 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, with testing available by appointment only. CityHealth offers 72-hour guaranteed travel testing, with priority for Southwest Airlines passengers and available to travelers flying to Hawaii on all other airlines as well. Tests have a $20 administration fee for Hawaii-bound travelers while the full cost of the test may be covered either through insurance or the CARES Act.

“We are pleased that our partners at Southwest Airlines and CityHealth now offer pre-flight COVID-19 testing at SJC,” said John Aitken, Director of Aviation at Mineta San Jose International Airport. “This new testing opportunity represents an investment in our shared commitment to health and safety and is a welcome addition to our airport’s slate of globally-recognized health and safety measures.”

“Aligned with the value and flexibility Southwest brings in our service to the Hawaiian Islands, our work with CityHealth to offer testing to our Customers in the South Bay and Peninsula now complements other locations throughout the Bay Area, and Sacramento,” said Tony Roach, Southwest Airlines Managing Director of Customer Experience. “We’re glad to support an affordable and convenient way to get tested and get to the preferred warm water destination of Hawaii for Customers who fly with California’s largest airline, Southwest.”

“Few industries have felt the impact of COVID-19 as much as the travel industry,” said Sean Parkin, CEO, CityHealth Urgent Care. “CityHealth is proud to partner with Southwest Airlines to help promote safer travel through pre-travel testing. We are working closely with San Jose International Airport to welcome passengers back to air travel and safely reach their destinations, whether it’s visiting family, taking that much needed vacation, or an important business meeting that can’t be done over a virtual meeting.”

