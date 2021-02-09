Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

COVID-19 yachting regulations issued for Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius

As at February 1st, 2021, yachts visiting Statia from low-risk countries can apply for permission to enter the island without the need for quarantine.

Chief Assignment Editor Chief Assignment EditorFebruary 9, 2021 23:22
COVID-19 yachting regulations issued for Dutch Caribbean island of St. Eustatius
AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu
  • Yachts from low-risk countries can apply for permission to enter without the need for quarantine
  • All yachts are allowed to anchor in Statia waters without going onshore.
  • Residents of Statia can moor their vessels at the harbor pier

The Government of St. Eustatius (Statia) has issued new directives regarding the island’s accommodation of yachts during COVID-19.

As at February 1st, 2021, yachts visiting Statia from low-risk countries can apply for permission to enter the island without the need for quarantine. Entry requests should be received at least 72 hours before the planned date of arrival. Approval will be within 48 hours after receiving the request.

All staff on yachts which visited a high-risk country during the last 14 days, must stay in quarantine on board the yacht for 14 days before being allowed to go on shore in Statia.

All yachts are allowed to anchor in Statia waters without going onshore.

Diving schools on the island can visit the yachts from high-risk countries and organize diving trips directly from the yacht. The divers on these yachts must possess a PADI certificate. 

Although the harbor is officially closed until further notice, residents of Statia can moor their vessels at the harbor pier. If vessels attempt to moor in any other area, they will be directed to the harbor pier.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
CATEGORIES