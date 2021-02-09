Marriott goes big in the Caribbean and Mexico: Jamaica’s Tourism Minister loves it

Jamaica Tourism Minister Bartlett is pleased with Marriott and Sunwing Travel Groups and their trendsetting marketing deal which he believes will help in his nation’s travel and tourism industry recovery.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Marriott just became a new trendsetter in the Caribbean and Mexico with the Sunwing Group’s ground-breaking marketing deal. Large tourism players expect to see a significant increase in travel. Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett loves them having confidence in Jamaica and the all-inclusive product.

Under a new arrangement, 19 of Sunwing’s 44 resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, including Planet Hollywood and Royalton Hotels, will join Marriott’s Autograph Collection brand in the first quarter of 2021.

Jamaica Tourism Minister Hon. Edmund Bartlett is lauding trendsetters Marriott and Sunwing Travel Group on this new direction of a marketing deal, which will double Marriott’s all-inclusive portfolio, including properties in countries such as Jamaica and Costa Rica. Minister Bartlett welcomed the agreement, which he believes is a significant show of confidence in the full recovery of the regional tourism industry in the Caribbean and Central America.

“I would like to congratulate Marriott and the Sunwing Group on their ground-breaking marketing deal, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on tourism in Jamaica, and other destinations within the Caribbean and Central America,” Minister Bartlett said.

“This show of confidence in the region is an indication that these large tourism players expect to see a significant increase in travel to our respective destinations. It also highlights the confidence tourism partners have in Jamaica and the All Inclusive product, that even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are willing to undertake deals involving properties in Jamaica and other destinations,” added Mr. Bartlett.

He underscored that “Jamaica stands to benefit greatly from this deal, as the Royalton properties located on the island will now be marketed to a larger customer base, including the 145 million members of Marriott’s Bonvoy loyalty program.”

“We look forward to welcoming a large number of visitors who will undoubtedly select Jamaica as their destination of choice through this marketing arrangement. The Ministry of Tourism and its agencies will continue, with the support of our stakeholders, to build out an infrastructure that enables visitors to enjoy an experience that is safe, seamless, and secure,” said the Minister.

Marriott said the move would double its presence in the all-inclusive segment to 33 properties by 2025 and would specifically affect hotels in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Costa Rica, as well as St. Lucia and Antigua. It was also outlined that under the agreement Sunwing retains ownership of the hotels.

More news about Jamaica

#rebuildingtravel