ARC congratulates first openly LGBTQ senate-confirmed cabinet secretary

Airlines Reporting Corporation (ARC) congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his historic confirmation as the 19th United States Secretary of Transportation.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to impact the air travel industry, ARC recognizes the critical role the Department of Transportation plays to ensure a safe, reliable transit system that focuses on the health and wellbeing of travelers and front-line workers, and the continued movement of goods including critical medical supplies and vaccines.

As we emerge from this crisis, our industry stands ready to address the urgent need to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure that positions the United States for prolonged economic growth. ARC’s airline partners have shown a commitment to a more sustainable industry, including investments in more efficient aircraft and carbon capture technology. Additionally, we’re excited by the continued investments being made to expand collaboration between airlines and agencies to better serve travelers. As new technologies and best practices emerge, further collaboration between government and industry will be critical to building an infrastructure that more effectively connects people and goods and enables businesses across the country to succeed.

As the first openly LGBTQ senate-confirmed cabinet secretary, we are excited by the unique voice Secretary Buttigieg will bring to federal leadership—one that aligns with ARC’s values and those of the broader travel community.