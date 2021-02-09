Postponed IATO Elections finally set one year later

As it has done is so many areas of travel and tourism, COVID-19 prevented the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) elections from being held last April.



The long-postponed elections for the Indian Association of Tour Operators IATO elections will now be held on March 6. Earlier, they were scheduled to be held in April 2020 but could not be done because of COVID-19.

The Indian Association of Tour Operators is one of the largest travel bodies in India and has been active on many fronts before and during the pandemic. The elections always generate much interest, and this year all the more so as the industry and country is facing the vital question of reviving the travel scene.

The outgoing Vice President of IATO, Rajiv Mehra of Uday Tours & Travels, will take on Lally Mathews of Divine Voyages for the post of President. Outgoing Sr. Vice President, E.M. Najeeb of Air Travel Enterprises, will be contesting against Sarab Jit Singh (Travelite). Mehra was the key office bearer under the outgoing team led by Pronab Sarkar.

E. M. Najeeb, a big time player from South India, who is senior vice president in the present team, will face Sarabjit Singh of Travelite on March 6 for the SVP post.

For the important position of Vice President, Lajpat Rai of Lotus Trans Travel, a well-known name in the Buddhist sector and other areas, is pitted against Ravi Gosain of Erco Travels. Lajpat Rai owns Lotus and has pioneered tourism in the Buddhist sector and built hotels in the area.

For the secretary ‘s post, the contest is between Rajesh Mudgill of Planet India Travels and Rajnish Kaishta of Paradise Holidays India.

Sunil Mishra of Cosmos Tours & Travels and Viney Tyagi of Uni Crystal Holidays are vying for the post of Treasurer.

Treasurer Raj Bajaj of Perfect Travels & Tours and Sanjay Razdan of Razdan Holidays are in the field for the Joint Secretary position.

There will be a contest for the executive committee also.

Homa Mistry, CEO of Trail Blazer, is the returning officer for the much-talked-of elections. Mistry has been appointed as the Returning Officer for the IATO Executive Committee Election to be held on March 6, 2021 in New Delhi. The candidates are:

FOR EC MEMBERS – ACTIVE (5 POSTS)

1. Arun Anand, Midtown Travels Pvt. Ltd.

2. Atul Rai, Ananya, Tours Pvt. Ltd.

3. Deepak Bhatnagar, Aamantaran Travel Company Pvt. Ltd.

4. Deepak Gupta, Tour Express

5. Harish Mathur, Concord Travels & Tours

6. Himanshu Agashiwala, Columbus Travels & Services Pvt. Ltd.

7. Mahender Singh, K.K. Holidays N Vacations

8. Manoj Kumar Matta, Oriental Vacations & Journeys Pvt. Ltd.

9. P.S. Duggal, Minar Travels (I) Pvt. Ltd.

10. Ravinder Kumar, Indian Legends Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

11. Tony Marwah, Indian Travel Promotion Company Pvt. Ltd.

12. V.K.T. Balan, Madura Travel Service Pvt. Ltd.

13. Vishal Yadav, Incredible Destination Management Service Pvt. Ltd.

FOR EC MEMBERS – ALLIED (3 POSTS)

1. A. Aarif, Parveen, Travels Pvt. Ltd.

2. Ashok Dhoot, Harsh Travels

3. Kamlesh Hemchand Lalan, Ravine Trek

4. P. Vijayasarathy, Benchmark Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

5. Sunil Sikka, Katha Tours Pvt. Ltd.

6. Zia Siddiqui, Alliance Hotels & Resorts

