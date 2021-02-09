India’s glacier disaster death toll rises to 24

Upper reaches in Uttarakhand had been hit by a glacier burst on Sunday morning, leaving over 200 people missing



The relief and rescue work would continue through the night

Joint team of the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army conducting the rescue operation

A dog squad is also being used to find the survivors

The officials at the local disaster management office in the Chamoli district in India‘s northern hilly state of Uttarakhand said that as many as 24 dead bodies, all men, have been recovered at the glacier burst by Monday evening.

Upper reaches in the state had been hit by a glacier burst on Sunday morning, leaving over 200 people missing, mostly laborers at two hydropower projects.

“The dead bodies have been recovered between the spot where the glacier burst and downstream till the Srinagar area in the state,” added the official.

According to him, the relief and rescue work would continue through the night.

According to the state Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, a joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Indian Army was conducting the rescue operation.

The team had reached the 130-meter mark in one of the tunnels which is nearly 1,800 meters long. “It may take two to three hours to reach the T-point in the tunnel. Efforts underway to safely rescue those who are stuck in the tunnel,” Rawat added.

The tunnel located near the glacier burst site is said to be filled with several feet high slush and debris. Heavy machinery is being used to clear the tunnel and rescue the workers trapped inside it.

A dog squad is also being used to find the survivors, if any.