ARC: US air ticket sales still down

Masks in America: Confusion, Misinformation and secrets This eTurboNews editor went to a medical office in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was told to take off her KN95 mask and replace it with a regular surgical mask. Misinformation, confusion, and intentional misleading - this is what the feedback is on the safest mask to wear.

I received the second shot of COVID-19 - here is how I feel Co-host Dr. Peter Tarlow received his second COVID-19 shot today. He is talking about how he feels after receiving it.

South Korea State of Tourism Today Interview with Sanje Parker from South Korea. Global Travel Trend News Broadcast by Dr. Taleb Rifai and Juergen Steinmetz 02 Feb 2021 www.eturbonews.com | www.livestream.travel

Sanitize the natural way - Hawaiian Style Meet Benjamin and Dustin from HIRO Systems & Solution in Honolulu. It really doesn't take much more than some vinegar, salt and tab water to sanitize the healthy way for COVID-19 Dr. Peter Tarlow and Juergen Steinmetz are sharing what makes news in the global travel and tourism world.