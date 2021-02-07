Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

Germans and Austrians love each other to death

Juergen T Steinmetz Juergen T SteinmetzFebruary 7, 2021 02:15
https://youtu.be/qYNMP1l5mdw
AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu

A mass protest with many participating not wearing mandatory masks took place today on both sides of the German/ Austrian border on both sides.

This mass events most likely will have deadly consequences for people on both sides of the two EU German speaking countries.

Earlier in January, the German government agreed to extend the partial lockdown until February 14, also introducing new measures such as banning people in hotspots from travelling more than 15km from their homes, making surgical or FFP2 masks mandatory on public transport and in shops, as well as restricting private meetings to one other person from outside the household.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
CATEGORIES