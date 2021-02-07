Germans and Austrians love each other to death
A mass protest with many participating not wearing mandatory masks took place today on both sides of the German/ Austrian border on both sides.
This mass events most likely will have deadly consequences for people on both sides of the two EU German speaking countries.
Earlier in January, the German government agreed to extend the partial lockdown until February 14, also introducing new measures such as banning people in hotspots from travelling more than 15km from their homes, making surgical or FFP2 masks mandatory on public transport and in shops, as well as restricting private meetings to one other person from outside the household.
