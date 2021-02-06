Amsterdam-bound flight in distress lands safely at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport

Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Amsterdam issued a distress call about 20 minutes after takeoff



Moscow-Amsterdam flight lands safely after sending distress call

Russian carrier Aeroflot confirmed the reports on a scheduled landing

Problems with radio communication system caused the return of the flight

Russia Aeroflot‘s Airbus A320 passenger plane flying from Moscow to Amsterdam had issued a distress call today about 20 minutes after takeoff at an altitude of about 8,000 meters over the Tver Region.

It was reported that the flight has made a scheduled landing at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport after issuing a distress call.

“The plane has made a scheduled landing at the departure airport. The cause of the failure [of the radio communication system] will be investigated,” the report said.

“The Airbus 320 flying to Amsterdam landed at Sheremetyevo after burning off the fuel. The landing went off as scheduled. The reason behind the pilot’s decision to return to the departure airport were problems with the radio communication system,” Aeroflot’s spokesman said.

According to the airline’s spokesman, the pilot had sent a message about a partial failure of the radio communication system and decided to fly back to the departure airport. He added that the lives and health of the passengers and crew were not in danger and that the airliner was burning off the fuel.