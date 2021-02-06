China committed to full recovery of its civil aviation sector
CAAC will make moves to explore market potential and stimulate market vitality
- China’s aviation sector targets 590 million air passenger trips in 2021
- China projects air freight volume of 7.53 million tons in 2021
- China’s economy has rebounded and domestic air travel was quickly re-established
Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) announced that the country will further promote the recovery of national civil aviation industry in 2021 with comprehensive measures.
Chinese aviation regulator proposed the target of promoting the industry to further recover from the impact of COVID-19 and boost more balanced and coordinated development in the sector.
The CAAC will endeavor to sustain the industry to realize 590 million air passenger trips in 2021, 90 percent of the level seen before the outbreak of COVID-19, and an air freight volume of 7.53 million tons in 2021, nearly at the pre-COVID-19 level.
Based on the strategy of expanding domestic demand, the CAAC will make moves to explore market potential and stimulate market vitality, according to the CAAC.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the global economy hard in 2020. Thanks to effective control measures, China’s economy has rebounded and domestic air travel was quickly re-established.