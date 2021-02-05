Montserrat launches remote work program

There are people in various parts of the world who now have the ability to work from home and are actively looking for a change of environment



Montserrat joins global list of destinations courting home-based professionals

Montserrat launches 12-month long distance-work visa

Montserrat gives professionals and entrepreneurs opportunity to experience unique work-life-vacation

The pristine Caribbean island of Montserrat joins the global marketplace of destinations courting home-based professionals, with the announcement of the Montserrat Remote Workers Stamp. The 12-month long distance-work visa, launched January 29 at a press conference held at the Montserrat Cultural Centre, will give professionals and entrepreneurs the opportunity to experience a unique work-life-vacation balance on one of the Caribbean’s most stand-out destinations–trading in a routine at-home environment for exotic black-sand beaches and rich cultural offerings.

“The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we live and work, and as multinationals and leading startups across the world accelerate their rates of digital adoption, the need to be physically present to fulfill professional responsibilities has been redefined,” explained Montserrat’s Deputy Premier Dr. Hon. Samuel Joseph explained. “We know there are people in various parts of the world who now have the ability to work from home and are actively looking for a change of environment. The remote worker program is not only inviting but encouraging them to come to Montserrat to work and at the same time be more than a visitor but a part of the community on one of the world’s most unique destinations.”

Program candidates must show proof of full-time employment, an annual income of minimum $70,000 and up-to-date health insurance coverage for applicants and accompanying family members, for eligibility.

Montserrat is a British Overseas Territory and is the only island in the Caribbean boasting an active volcano: The spectacular Soufriere Hills Volcano. Located in the Eastern Caribbean with a total area of just 39 ½ square miles, this lush green mountainous island possesses an amazing network of hiking trails and dark-sand beaches and exudes a natural beauty and charm that disarm the “been-there, done that” traveler. Fondly known as the Emerald Isle of the Caribbean for its resemblance to the coast of Ireland and also the Irish ancestry of many of its inhabitants, Montserrat is the only country outside of Ireland to celebrate St Patrick’s Day as a national holiday.