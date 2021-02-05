Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Airbus reports no new aircraft orders in January 2021

Airbus: 21 deliveries to 15 customers in 2021 to date
  • 15 customers will receive Airbus aircraft deliveries in 2021
  • Airbus reports 2021 backlog of 7,163 aircraft

Airbus published commercial aircraft order and delivery numbers for the month of January 2021 today.

January 2021 deliveries: 21 deliveries to 15 customers (Inc: 3 A220, 16 A320 Family (4 ceo, 12 neo), 1 A330neo, 1 A350)
January 2021 orders: No new orders
January 2021 cancelations: No cancelations
January 2021 Backlog: 7,163 aircraft
2021 deliveries to date: 21 deliveries to 15 customers  

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of € 70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies.

 

