Airbus: 21 deliveries to 15 customers in 2021 to date

Airbus reports no new aircraft orders in January 2021

15 customers will receive Airbus aircraft deliveries in 2021

Airbus reports 2021 backlog of 7,163 aircraft

Airbus published commercial aircraft order and delivery numbers for the month of January 2021 today.

January 2021 deliveries: 21 deliveries to 15 customers (Inc: 3 A220, 16 A320 Family (4 ceo, 12 neo), 1 A330neo, 1 A350)

January 2021 orders: No new orders

January 2021 cancelations: No cancelations

January 2021 Backlog: 7,163 aircraft

2021 deliveries to date: 21 deliveries to 15 customers

