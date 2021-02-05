Cyprus: No mandatory COVID-19 vaccination or quarantine for tourists
Cyprus eases entry requirements for foreign visitors
In 2019, visitors from Great Britain, Israel and Russia accounted for 65% of Cyprus' tourist flow
- Cyprus is expecting tourism numbers to grow in 2021
- Cyprus won’t require mandatory COVID-19 vaccination from tourists
- Cyprus tourism targeting UK, Israel and Russia
Cyprus’ authorities expect an increase in inbound tourist traffic in 2021. However, the first half of 2021 is expected to be challenging for the country’s tourism industry.
Mostly British, Israeli and Russian tourists are expected to travel to the island, said Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios.
According to data for 2019, tourists from Great Britain, Israel and Russia accounted for 65% of the tourist flow.
Foreign visitors entering Cyprus are required to present a negative PCR test for COVID-19.
Compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 on mandatory quarantine will not be required from foreign tourists.
