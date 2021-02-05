Appeal of Italian Travel Associations: Vaccines for all tourism workers

Travel and tourism trade associations and unions in Italy have launched an initiative to protect tourism workers by means of ready access to the COVID-19 vaccine.



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

A National Collective Labor Agreement asks authorities for timely implementation of the COVID-19 vaccine. To assure travel safety concerns, not only passengers but workers must be made top priority in combatting the coronavirus. Relaunch of travel must be preceded by protection of tourism workers.

COVID-19 vaccines for all tourism workers: this is the appeal launched by the main trade associations and shared by the trade unions in Italy. It is an initiative aimed at planning the relaunch of tourism activities under conditions of full health protection.

The employers and trade union organizations stipulating the National Collective Labor Agreement that apply to companies in the tourism sector have signed an agreement to request the authorities of the sector for timely access to the COVID-19 vaccination program for workers in the tourism sector.

The agreement identifies vaccination against Sars-CoV-2/COVID-19 as a useful tool to ensure the safe operation of tourism both with reference to employees and with regard to the general population.

In consideration of the need to pay particular attention to workers in the tourism sector in the implementation of the vaccination plan, the parties request central and local authorities to include them among the priority categories for vaccination especially in light of the need to protect the activities who continue to ensure the service despite exposure to risk.

To ensure the success of the vaccination campaign, the parties finally agreed to take action to promote, among employed workers, information and awareness campaigns aimed at vaccination against the virus in progress.

The employers’ organizations stipulating the National Collective Labor Agreement that find application in the tourism sector are: Federalberghi, Fipe, Faita & Fiavet (members of Confcommercio); Assocamping, Assohotel, Assoviaggi, and Fiba & Fiepet (members of Confesercenti).

The trade union organizations stipulating Contratto collettivo nazionale di lavoro (CCNL), a state collective employment agreement that find application in the tourism sector are: Filcams Cgil, Fisascat Cisl, and Uiltucs.

#rebuildingtravel