Marriott expands portfolio in key leisure destinations

With pent-up demand predicted to lead to 'revenge travel,' booking trends indicate an uptick in leisure travel planning after a difficult year



Following an unprecedented year for the travel industry, Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of brands is slated to debut a number of select service branded hotels in highly sought-after leisure destinations throughout 2021. With travel on the horizon, the new openings – which include Moxy Miami South Beach, Aloft Tulum, AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea, Residence Inn by Marriott Cancun Hotel Zone, and Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Sinaloa Mexico – will answer to burgeoning demand and prolonged wanderlust to explore the sun and the sand in spacious, airy atmospheres.

“With pent-up demand predicted to lead to ‘revenge travel,’ our booking trends indicate an uptick in leisure travel planning after a difficult year,” said Tina Edmundson, Global Brand & Marketing Officer of Marriott International. “Leisure destinations continue to be a bright spot in the progress to recovery and has become a priority growth area across all of our distinctive brands, including our popular select service hotels. These new properties will offer a chance to escape with flexible, open spaces that allow our guests to once again embrace the freedom of travel when they are ready.”

A recently published report by Allied Market Research valued the global leisure travel market size at just over $1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach more than $1.7 billion by 2027. Insights from McKinsey & Company and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) also confirm that “sun and beach” related searches are leading the way for recovery amongst U.S. travelers.

Leisure trips are expected to outperform business travel through 2021, particularly driven by celebration-centric travel. Many consumers plan to book trips to commemorate postponed life events and milestones such as birthdays, anniversaries, weddings and honeymoons.

Inspired travelers can begin planning their next getaway to these new, open-air hotels:

Residence Inn by Marriott Cancun Hotel Zone | Opened January 2021

Moxy Miami South Beach | Slated to open February 2021

Aloft Tulum | Slated to Open March 2021

AC Hotel by Marriott Maui Wailea | Slated to Open April 2021

Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlán Sinaloa Mexico | Slated to Open October 2021



