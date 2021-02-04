Russia to relaunch Armenia and Azerbaijan flights
- Russia started gradual resumption of international air service in summer 2020
Russian government’s press service officials announced that Russian Federation will restart air service with Armenia and Azerbaijan starting February 15.
Two flights per week will be performed between Russia’s capital city of Moscow and Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, and four flights – between Moscow and Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan.
The number of regular passenger flights to Kyrgyzstan (Moscow-Bishkek route) will also be increased on a reciprocal basis from one to three per week starting February 8.
Russia suspended all commercial passenger flights to other countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. A gradual resumption of international air service started last summer.