Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

Tourism Minister Meets With New Jamaica Heads of Mission

In Mexico, Belgium and India

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor Linda Hohnholz, eTN editorFebruary 4, 2021 22:04
Tourism Minister Meets With New Jamaica Heads of Mission
AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, (seen second right in the photo) and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Jennifer Griffith (seen left) paused for a photograph with (from second left), High Commissioner-designate to India, Jason Hall;  Ambassador-designate to Belgium, Symone Betton-Nayo; and Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Sharon Saunders. 

The occasion was a courtesy call on the Minister at his New Kingston office where they had a brief meeting followed by the presentation of tokens of appreciation.

During the meeting, Minister Bartlett highlighted the changes in the tourism industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic and possible areas of collaboration that can take place to support the sector in the new normal.

Specifically, the Minister suggested that such collaborative efforts might include training through the Jamaica Centre of Tourism Innovation (JCTI), investment, airlift, as well as expanding the reach of the Jamaican-based Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, to the countries to which the diplomats have been assigned.

More news about Jamaica

#rebuildingtravel

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
CATEGORIES