CruiseTrends: Travelers booking cruises for late 2021

CruiseTrends report for the month of February 2021 was released today. This report details a picture of trends in consumer behavior for cruise ship travel for February 2021.

Cruise industry experts have mined the wealth of data to provide information on the most popular cruise trends among consumers, including most requested cruise ships, lines and travel dates for premium, luxury and river cruising.

The CruiseTrends report for February 2021 is detailed below.

Most Popular Cruise Lines

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cruise line in the given month)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Royal Caribbean International

2. Luxury: Oceania Cruises

3. River: American Cruise Lines

In second place is Princess Cruises for premium/contemporary, Viking Ocean for luxury and AmaWaterways for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ships

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each ship)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Allure of the Seas

2. Luxury: Queen Mary 2

3. River: AmaSerena Next in popularity are Carnival Mardi Gras for premium/contemporary, Oceania Riviera for luxury and America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Regions

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each region)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Caribbean

2. Luxury: Europe

3. River: Europe



Next in popularity are North America for premium/contemporary, Mediterranean for luxury and North America for river.

Most Popular Cruise Departure Ports

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each departure port)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Fort Lauderdale

2. Luxury: Miami

3. River: Amsterdam



Next in popularity are Miami for premium/contemporary, New York for luxury and New Orleans for river.

Most Popular Cruise Ports Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each port visited during cruise itineraries, excluding departure ports)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Cozumel

2. Luxury: Kusadasi

3. River: Cologne Next in popularity are Nassau for premium/contemporary; Istanbul for luxury and Amsterdam for river.

Most Popular Countries Visited

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each country visited during cruise itineraries, excluding countries of departure)

1. Premium/Contemporary: Bahamas

2. Luxury: Greece

3. River: Germany Second are the USA for premium/contemporary and for luxury, Netherlands for river.

Most Popular Cabin Types

(Based on the total number of quote requests for each cabin type) 1. Premium/Contemporary: Balcony

2. Luxury: Balcony

3. River: Balcony

Number of Cabins Requested

(Based on most popular number of cabins per request)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 1 cabin

2. Luxury: 1 cabin

3. River: 1 cabin

Most Popular Cruise Itinerary Lengths

(Based on most requested itinerary lengths)

1. Premium/Contemporary: 7 nights

2. Luxury: 7 nights

3. River: 7 nights



Second are 14 nights for premium/contemporary, 10 nights for luxury and 8 nights for river.

Most Popular Sailing Months Requested

(Based on the most requested months)

1. Premium/Contemporary: December 2021

2. Luxury: November 2021

3. River: October 2021

Booking Window of Time

The average number of days between the date the cruise was booked and the date it sails.



1. Contemporary/Premium – booked 386 days in advance

2. Luxury – booked 349 days in advance

3. River – booked 341 days in advance