Pegasus Airlines CEO elected new IATA Chair

Pegasus Airlines CEO, Mehmet T. Nane, has been elected as Chair of the Audit Committee of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) by the members of the IATA Board of Governors. Mehmet T. Nane will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee for a three-year term, which began on 19 January 2021.

Commenting on the subject, Pegasus Airlines CEO, Mehmet T. Nane said, “The global aviation industry is experiencing its most challenging period, unprecedented in history. During such a period, I am proud to have been chosen for this important role and to carry this great responsibility. No matter how difficult the conditions are; as IATA, we will continue to work tirelessly with the aim of helping the airline industry operate safely, securely, efficiently, and economically under clearly defined rules. As the global aviation industry, we will continue to work with great effort, jointly with our valuable partners, to overcome these difficult days all together.”

Founded in 1945, IATA today represents 290 member airlines from 120 countries, or 82 percent of total air traffic. Pegasus Airlines CEO, Mehmet T. Nane, was elected as a member of the IATA Board of Governors in 2019.