Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
eTurboNews Stats
Search

New Uganda Airlines aircraft arrives full of medical hope

Taking delivery of its second new A330-800neo aircraft by Uganda Airlines was more meaningful than most standard deliveries because of the important cargo it was carrying.

Tony Ofungi - eTN Uganda Tony Ofungi - eTN UgandaFebruary 4, 2021 01:25
New Uganda Airlines aircraft arrives full of medical hope
AfrikaansShqipአማርኛالعربيةՀայերենAzərbaycan diliEuskaraБеларуская моваবাংলাBosanskiБългарскиCatalàCebuanoChichewa简体中文繁體中文CorsuHrvatskiČeština‎DanskNederlandsEnglishEsperantoEestiFilipinoSuomiFrançaisFryskGalegoქართულიDeutschΕλληνικάગુજરાતીKreyol ayisyenHarshen HausaŌlelo Hawaiʻiעִבְרִיתहिन्दीHmongMagyarÍslenskaIgboBahasa IndonesiaGaeligeItaliano日本語Basa Jawaಕನ್ನಡҚазақ тіліភាសាខ្មែរ한국어كوردی‎КыргызчаພາສາລາວLatinLatviešu valodaLietuvių kalbaLëtzebuergeschМакедонски јазикMalagasyBahasa MelayuമലയാളംMalteseTe Reo MāoriमराठीМонголဗမာစာनेपालीNorsk bokmålپښتوفارسیPolskiPortuguêsਪੰਜਾਬੀRomânăРусскийSamoanGàidhligСрпски језикSesothoShonaسنڌيසිංහලSlovenčinaSlovenščinaAfsoomaaliEspañolBasa SundaKiswahiliSvenskaТоҷикӣதமிழ்తెలుగుไทยTürkçeУкраїнськаاردوO‘zbekchaTiếng ViệtCymraegisiXhosaיידישYorùbáZulu
  1. Uganda Airlines welcomed a second new Airbus aircraft with a water salute today.
  2. The cargo hull was full of fortunes in the form of neo-natal intensive care units donated by UNICEF.
  3. Prime Minister sees this delivery as a boost to travel and tourism.
Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

1
2
CATEGORIES