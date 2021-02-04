New Uganda Airlines aircraft arrives full of medical hope

South Korea State of Tourism Today Interview with Sanje Parker from South Korea. Global Travel Trend News Broadcast by Dr. Taleb Rifai and Juergen Steinmetz 02 Feb 2021 www.eturbonews.com | www.livestream.travel --- Send in a voice message: https://anchor.fm/etn/message Support this podcast: https://anchor.fm/etn/support

Sanitize the natural way - Hawaiian Style Meet Benjamin and Dustin from HIRO Systems & Solution in Honolulu. It really doesn't take much more than some vinegar, salt and tab water to sanitize the healthy way for COVID-19 Dr. Peter Tarlow and Juergen Steinmetz are sharing what makes news in the global travel and tourism world.

Listen to Jamaica Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett on Canada closing borders | St. Kitts, the safest place in the world? Hear from the Hon. Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett commenting on Canada closing its doors to allow citizens to travel to the Caribbean. Also hear from Kayode Sutton, who just returned from Jamaica to his home island country St. Kitts. He explains the procedure he had to go through. He is joining from […]

Travel News Today: Private Jets & The Day of The Tree Today's news trend on Thursday, January 28 includes a session about private jet travel, The Day of the Tree and global trends in travel and tourism