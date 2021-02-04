New Uganda Airlines aircraft arrives full of medical hope
Taking delivery of its second new A330-800neo aircraft by Uganda Airlines was more meaningful than most standard deliveries because of the important cargo it was carrying.
- Uganda Airlines welcomed a second new Airbus aircraft with a water salute today.
- The cargo hull was full of fortunes in the form of neo-natal intensive care units donated by UNICEF.
- Prime Minister sees this delivery as a boost to travel and tourism.
