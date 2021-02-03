Russia resumes international flights from two more cities
From February 8, flights will resume from the international airports of Astrakhan, Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Nizhny Novgorod, Perm and Khabarovsk
- Russian Federation gradually begins to open its borders after a total ban on flights between countries
- Russia’s operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection gives a nod to more flight resumptions
- The decision was made “taking into account the epidemiological situation”
Russian Federation government officials announced the decision to resume international flights from two more Russian cities – Kemerovo and Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.
The announcement came from the country’s operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus infection.
According to the officials, the decision was made based on the results of “the discussion and taking into account the epidemiological situation.”
In the summer of 2020, Russian Federation gradually began to open its borders after a total ban on flights between countries, which went in effect on March 27 against the background of the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also, from February 8, Russia will resume international flights with Greece and Singapore. Prior to that, regular commercial flights with Vietnam, India, Finland and Qatar were restarted.