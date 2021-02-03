French Polynesia closed to tourists

Global spread of a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 seems to be the reason why the government officials of French Polynesia have decided to close the borders



Tourists who are already in French Polynesia can stay and continue their vacation

All potential new visitors will have to postpone their trips

French Polynesia authorities made a decision to close the borders for foreign tourists

In French Polynesia, composed of 118 islands, no new cases of COVID-19 infection have been recorded in recent days. However, the situation with the increase in the number of infected and the spread of a new, more infectious strain of coronavirus in the world remains tense. And that seems to be the reason why the government officials of French Polynesia have decided to close the borders to foreign tourists from February 3.

Previously, travelers wishing to travel to Tahiti, Bora Bora or other islands of French Polynesia, required medical insurance and a certificate confirming the absence of COVID-19 infection.

Re-testing for coronavirus was carried out on the fourth day of stay.

At the moment, the country has a mandatory mask regime and a curfew.

These measures will be in effect until at least February 15, 2021.