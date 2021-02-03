4 Reasons Why You’ll Need A VPN For Torrenting

Torrenting is still the most popular form of P2P (peer-to-peer) file sharing despite opposition from governments and ISPs (Internet Service Providers). It involves downloading and uploading of files through torrent networks instead of a central server.



The process of torrenting requires a torrent management software that connects to the network and is in itself a legal activity. However, downloading unsanctioned copyrighted files is illegal.

VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) are encryptions that create a private network from a public network. They ensure maximum security and anonymity, protecting your connection from various forms of external attacks. VPNs have many applications that stem beyond torrenting, including in privacy, business, streaming, and gaming. In this article, we focus only on VPNs for torrenting.

A good VPN for torrenting will protect you from the threats you face downloading and sharing files with peers. VPNs are designed to augment privacy and prevent others from viewing your activity and IP address. Those for torrenting have other features to prevent DNS leaks and kill switches, ensuring that your IP is always safe even if the connection breaks.

There are various qualities of a typical best VPN for torrenting, however, they are merely VPNs designed to protect your devices and hide your activity from other users.

Here are 4 reasons why you’ll need a good and effective VPN on your next torrent session:

1. To bypass geo-restrictions –

There are several restrictions you will face when watching, playing, and listening to media online. The most common is geo-restriction, where you are barred from downloading or streaming media because you are in a different geographical location. Although torrenting is one way to bypass such barriers, you have to take note that some torrents have geo-restrictions.

A VPN is the only sure way to stream media and download content from servers in the world without encountering location restrictions. It hides your location providing instant anonymity for your online activity.

2. For remote accessing –

A VPN is useful when you want to remote access work or home servers while traveling. Using a VPN, you can encrypt and protect these servers when accessing the desktop over the internet remotely.

You can access files, play games, and watch media on your home computer, using public Wi-Fi without worrying about hackers. However, not all VPNs have these features and the extra security layer required to guarantee safety. You need to review options carefully to ensure they support remote local area network access.

3. For safety and security –

The best VPN for torrenting will keep you safe from hackers looking to intercept your connections and corrupt your downloads and uploads. Features, such as the kill switch, disconnect all internet connections when your VPN runs low, protecting your IP address and activity from other internet users.

