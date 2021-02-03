Saint Lucia updates arrival protocol for foreign tourists
Last evening, the Government of Saint Lucia announced a change to one of the country's arrival protocols for international visitors
Effective February 10, 2021, all arrivals to Saint Lucia (5 years or older) must have a negative result from a COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 5 days before arrival.
Consistent with existing protocols, all arrivals to Saint Lucia:
· Must complete and submit a Travel Registration Form, which is found on the Saint Lucia COVID-19 Travel Advisory page at www.StLucia.org/Covid-19
· Must adhere to all safety protocols in place throughout Saint Lucia, including wearing a mask in public places
· Shall be subject to mandatory screening and temperature checks at ports of entry and throughout your stay
· Shall be transferred by certified taxi to COVID-19 approved accommodation
From Honourable Dominic Fedee, Minister of Tourism: “In order to co-exist with Covid, we must constantly evaluate our safety and travel protocols. In due consideration of all factors affecting the health of Saint Lucian citizens and international visitors, we are tightening testing protocols based on our current conditions.”