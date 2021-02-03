Web Analytics Made Easy - StatCounter
Richie Uchiha’s musical prowess is reflected in his stunning and splendid rap and R&B tracks that meld the best beats with lyrics, presenting a striking

February 3, 2021
Hidden Gem of Gothic Rap and R&B
Richie UchihaUp-and-coming artist, songwriter and producer Richie Uchiha is one of the finest musicians of the Rap and Goth genre creating masterpieces through his musical composition which present rich and soulful mixes of Gothic Rap and R&B genres. His diverse album titled “Gothic” is one that was both praised critically and by fans of the genre as being a unique and stunning masterpiece in which he poured his thoughts and soul. Richie is also planning to release a second album titled “Gothic 2” which is set to release later this year- reflecting the grim and relatable mood that the year has been dominated with.

Richie Uchiha is unique and characteristic in his own way, such that his music and production isn’t just beats and hip music to vibe along to but also motivational messages that are poured through his musical compositions. Bringing about much-needed positivity and good energy to this often grim and moody genre, Richie Uchiha is a welcome addition to the genres of Goth and R&B music, set to establish himself among the legends. A true hidden gem, this underrated icon is one whose music takes one back to the roots of R&B music, exploring richness and beauty through lyricism and imparting and expounding on messages that are worth hearing and internalizing.

