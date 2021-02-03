Nepal National Single Window Launched

The system will be an important milestone in the implementation of the World Trade Organisation’s Trade Facilitation Agreement



As reported in the “Rising Nepal Daily” on 25th January 2021, the Nepal National Single Window System, one of the main provisions for the implementation of Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) under the World Trade Organisation (WTO), came into effect from Tuesday 26 January 2021. https://risingnepaldaily.com/main-news/single-window-system-of-trade-coming-into-effect-from-tomorrow

“The concerned implementation authorities of NNSW are working actively to implement the system”, said Dr. Yogendra Kumar Karki, secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

On Sunday 24th January 2021 a Memorandum of Understanding was reached between the Department of Customs and three Other Government Agencies under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development. On behalf of the Single Window System Implementation Project, Director General of Department of Customs Suman Dahal and Chief of Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre Dr. Sahadev Humagai, Acting Director General of Livestock Services Dr. Damayenti Shrestha and Director General of Food and Quality Department Upendra Ray signed the MOU.

Prior to the implementation of the NNSW , in order to import and export goods, traders had to be physically present at the offices of various government agencies in order to obtain the necessary approvals to import and export. Now the physical presence of traders will not be required at any government agency that has already been integrated with the NNSW thus reducing the time and cost of preparing approvals. Although only 3 government agencies are now connected it is intended that eventually 40 government agencies will be integrated into the NNSW.

According to the published report in the Rising Nepal Daily, the Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Padma Kumari Aryal said that the implementation of single window system was a step towards building a level playing field in international trade. Minister Aryal also said that the system of providing paperless international trade services would be a milestone for trade facilitation and that providing paperless services using technology would increase trade over time. This view was endorsed by the Director General of the Department of Customs Suman Dahal who said that the NNSW would make the Customs clearance process easier and faster.

The NNSW is financed by the World Bank. Webb Fontaine was selected as the provider of the Single Window technology while SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance provides Quality Assurance Services.

