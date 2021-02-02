Going Live with Liberty and Orbit Library Management System

Imagine the future of knowledge management The staff at CLC are excited at the opportunities that have opened up with the implementation of their new library management system! A library is not a luxury but one of the necessities of life.”



Softlink Information Centres (IC) congratulates the Central Land Council Library in Australia’s Northern Territory on the successful launch of Liberty and Orbit library management system.

Based in Alice Springs, the Central Land Council represents Aboriginal people in Central Australia and supports them to manage their land, make the most of the opportunities it offers and promote their rights. Learn more about the Central Lands Council here.

Their library delivers resources and services to Indigenous users living in the region. 2020 was the year to focus on selecting and implementing a new library management system. Softlink IC was thrilled when they picked Liberty and Orbit as the best solutions to meet their significant requirements.

The “go live” day was eagerly anticipated by the CLC staff. While enjoying the delicious bowls of cherries and Liberty cupcakes, the sixty-five attendees were given an overview of the library’s fantastic Home page, the Orbit entry literacy-level catalog, and the easy-to-use functionality borrowers can look forward to.

The implementation team were delighted with the opportunities Liberty and Orbit provide,

“We are very excited about having a much-improved library system that was a long time in coming! The staff are enjoying using Liberty because of its many great features and the ease with which our end users can navigate their way around it. We were able to easily customize colours and layout to create an interesting library page, through which we can engage with the reader and entice them to search for more. Since launch the ‘traffic’ and requests have increased quite significantly! “

They also noted that the library staff particularly love the Discovery search that brings extra online resources to the notice of the library users.

Orbit will be officially launched at the Ranger Camp in March and promoted as ‘Bringing the information to the Bush’.

Our COO, Sarah Thompson, was disappointed not to be at the exciting December launch in person due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“It would have been great to attend the go live day in person. Meeting up with people and talking to them about Liberty is a favorite part of my job. The disappointment of not being there was made worse because I missed out on a cupcake!”

All of us at Softlink IC are delighted to welcome the Central Land Council Library into the Liberty family. We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship!

