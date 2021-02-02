US Travel: New DHS chief will help travel stay secure and thrive

Mayorkas will be a strong and knowledgeable leader of the Department of Homeland Security at a time when America’s critical security interests are deeply intertwined with both fighting the pandemic and initiating an economic recovery.



U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on the Senate’s confirmation of Alejandro Mayorkas as Secretary of Homeland Security:

“Ali Mayorkas will be a strong and knowledgeable leader of the Department of Homeland Security at a time when America’s critical security interests are deeply intertwined with both fighting the pandemic and initiating an economic recovery.

“In his previous roles at DHS, Mayorkas demonstrated his deep understanding that travel security and travel facilitation are not mutually exclusive. He helped expand innovative programs that are simultaneously pro-security and pro-traveler, such as TSA Precheck, Global Entry, and Customs preclearance. He was also closely involved in the management of the Ebola and Zika viruses—two health scares that suppressed travel, but thankfully only for a short period because of the rapid and effective responses.

“The U.S. economy will not be on a true recovery path until travel and tourism makes significant headway in restoring the 4.5 million jobs the industry lost last year, and Mayorkas has a command of the policies that will help travel both stay secure and thrive. We look forward to a continued strong working relationship with Mayorkas and DHS.”