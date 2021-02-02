Breeze Airways takes delivery of Embraer E190 aircraft

The founder of JetBlue, WestJet, Azul, and Morris Air took delivery of 15 new aircraft for his newest airline endeavor - Breeze Airways.



JetBlue founder David Neeleman has a new airline start-up – Breeze Airways – and it has taken delivery of its first of 15 aircraft on lease from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC). Breeze is Neeleman’s fifth airline start-up after his four successful new entrants Morris Air, WestJet, JetBlue, and Azul. In addition to the 5 commercial airlines mentioned, Neeleman owns 45% of another commercial airline in Europe, TAP Air Portugal.

Initial markets of US-based Breeze Airways will be mid-sized U.S. city pairs that currently have no nonstop service. The airline start-up plans to connect these cities with low-fare, high-quality nonstop flights, with new consumer technology innovations, improving the flying experience while saving travelers both time and money.

The acceptance of delivery of the E190 (MSN 19000070) aircraft represents a significant vote of confidence in the E190 and in NAC’s TrueChoice Flight Hour agreement with GE for the CF34-10E engine.

Jim Murphy, CCO, commented: “This announcement coincides with significant interest in the E190 worldwide. Regional aircraft like the E190 were the first to be returned to service as they are ideally suited to serve post COVID demand. This aircraft type is once again experiencing a resurgence as it allows airlines to continue to profitably service all of their pre-COVID markets and retain pre-COVID frequency. The Breeze team has vast experience with the E-Jet family, and we are excited to work with them as they begin their new airline with the E190, an aircraft type ideally suited to their exciting new network.”

David Neeleman said: “We couldn’t be happier with our partnership with Nordic Aviation Capital and to take delivery of our first Embraer E190 from NAC. We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial relationship together as well as the next 14 aircraft.”

Neeleman was born in São Paulo, Brazil and raised in Utah in the United States to a family of Dutch and American descent. He lived in Brazil until he was 5, and in 2017, he became a citizen of Cyprus.

