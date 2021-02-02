Essential Information Regarding End-of-Life Care



-Ignite Press announced the release of Saving Lives, Saving Dignity: A Unique End-of-Life Perspective From Two Emergency Physicians by Alan Molk, M.D. and Robert A. Shapiro, M.D.

The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/3t23DrO

Saving Lives, Saving Dignity offers a wealth of practical ways and lessons to help anyone facing the crucial considerations of quality of life and care for loved ones.

“As ER doctors, we know both personally and professionally how challenging end of life decisions can be,” say Molk and Shapiro. “Our own family members have struggled with incurable diseases and we have wrestled with what to do next. As Emergency Physicians, we have practiced for more than 35 years each. Our personal experiences, combined with our training and encounters in the ER, have taught us a lot about death and dying. This book is an effort to share some of these lessons with you, summarizing essential information on the end of life that we feel is essential in helping prepare for that eventuality.”

To celebrate the launch of the book, the Kindle version of the book will be on sale for 99 cents for a limited time.

Dr. Molk is a board-certified Emergency Medicine physician and practices in Phoenix, Arizona, where he and his wife, Laura Bramnick, reside. Dr. Molk has worked full time as an emergency physician since 1980. His training was all about saving lives at any cost, no matter what. It was later in his career when his mother developed Alzheimer’s Dementia. During that time, he was personally reminded of how poorly we, in America, deal with incurable progressive illnesses and end-of-life issues. His extremely painful, but ultimately enlightening journey with his beloved mother inspired him to be part of a movement that is creating a cultural change in the world of Emergency Medicine-maintaining and preserving dignity at end-of-life.

Dr. Shapiro is board certified in both Emergency Medicine and Family Practice Medicine, practicing Emergency Medicine for more than four decades. Through the years he witnessed countless patients receive the benefit of aggressive modern medical technology at considerable personal cost and with little to no benefit. Early in his married life, his wife developed a brain tumor. As her disease progressed, he recognized the end was close, and he asked her oncologist about medical interventions and intubation. The oncologist advised him against aggressive treatment and she passed away at age 29. Dr. Shapiro also watched his father die of metastatic rectal cancer at age 71. Dr. Shapiro was profoundly affected by these events and for several years was a palliative care physician, caring for terminally ill patients.

Dr. Molk and Dr. Shapiro are second cousins. Their late mothers, Judy Shapiro-Wasserman and Sarona Borowitz-Molk were first cousins. The family connection goes back to Poland. Judy’s mother was the oldest and Sarona’s father the youngest in a family of seven siblings. They emigrated to the USA and South Africa respectively before World War II. The remaining five siblings and their families perished in the Holocaust and were never heard from again after Adolph Hitler invaded Poland in 1939.

Judy and Sarona somehow found out about their connection and whereabouts years later and corresponded by mail. In 1974, the two of them met for the first time in South Africa, it was understandably a very moving and emotional reunion. In late 1974, when Dr. Molk was still a medical student, he and Dr. Shapiro met for the first time in the United States.

The two stayed in contact over the years as cousins, friends, and colleagues. In 2013, the two talked about co-authoring a book on end-of-life issues based on their experiences in life and as Emergency Physicians.

Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/3t23DrO to purchase the book and to learn more!

