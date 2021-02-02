What are South Africa’s adjusted Level 3 regulations?

Everyone is strongly urged to continue to play by the rules



South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announced yesterday evening that the country will ease some of its Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions effective immediately.

The following adjustments now apply:

The curfew hours are now from 11pm until 4am.

Non-essential establishments, including: restaurants and bars must close at 10pm.

At public venues, no more than 50 people will be permitted indoors and 100 people outdoors; however, venues may not exceed more than 50% of their capacity.

Alcohol sales from retail outlets will be allowed, but only from Monday to Thursday between 10am to 6pm.

Onsite Alcohol Consumption will be allowed only at licensed outlets from 10am until 10pm.

Wine Farms and micro-breweries may sell alcohol for off-site consumption during their normal operating hours.

Beaches, dams, rivers, swimming pools and parks are opened subject to social distancing and health protocols.

Most indoor and outdoor gatherings are prohibited, including: social gatherings, political events, traditional council meetings and gatherings at sports grounds.

Wearing a mask is the law, and if not complied will be considered a punishable offense.

Cape Town Tourism welcomes President Ramaphosa’s announcement and hopes to see some significant movement in the tourism and hospitality space now that many restrictions have been lifted. Everyone is strongly urged to continue to play by the rules. Always wear your mask, sanitize regularly, be responsible when out and about, and make sure your visitors are responsible too. COVID-19 is very much still our reality and people still need to do their utmost to flatten the curve and not put their families and friends, staff and communities in unnecessary danger. Let’s do it right! Let’s do it for Cape Town!