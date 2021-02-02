New Animated Series Is Out

Why hello there! Hope you are doing well! We are the Hildreth Brothers, the creators of this project! Our project is to make an animated show called "Silverfish!" based off of Helen Georgia. We love cartoons, good writing, mystery, drama, fiction and music! We want to make a show that has each of these elements well executed , which will give the viewer an incredible watching experience! We took a lot of inspiration from "Gravity Falls" for the art style! Below are a few examples!



We also took inspiration from “Stranger Things” for the soundtrack, and overall mysterious themes from both Gravity Falls and Stranger things for the plot and story, while still making it very unique!

Follow the lead character, Landon, as he ends up in this strange German town in the middle of Georgia, USA, and discovers there is far more going on in this strange town than meets the eye. The show revolves around secrets, mystery, fiction, drama, and comedy. What makes the show especially unique is the camera work, as much of the camera perspective is from Landons hand held camera!

My brother Dane writes the script, and I, Joe, direct it! The sneak peek we have released was created by me! But with your help we can fund an entire pilot animated by professionals! And from that move onto making a full series! Here are a few screenshots from the pilot!

Some history about us! My brother Dane has his CS degree and works at a software company, but also writes a lot of music on the side, as well as writing for magazines. I am pursuing two degrees, one in Film and one in Graphic design! Our dream is to open our own studio and make animated shows and movies! With your help we can get there! I have experience working on movie sets, which include working for Paramount Pictures back in 2018. I now make graphics for a software company!

This kickstarter is intended to fund the silverfish pilot! And with your help we can make this dream a reality! We want to make even more great shows in the future, we have so many ideas, and a lot of motivation!

We know Silverfish has a lot of potential, and many would love to see a show that is similar to some household favorites, while still being extremely unique!

Some of our favorite directors are Jon Favreau, Tim Burton, and Peter Jackson! I take a lot of inspiration from them for my directing style! Which I hope people will enjoy when watching Silverfish! We hope you share this Kickstarter, and enjoyed the sneak peek! Until the next update, thank you!

