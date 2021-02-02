List of Companies Moving to Texas

There has been much news about big tech companies moving to Texas. A Texas technology staffing company has compiled a list of all the tech relocations to Texas.



Do not underestimate the deep bench of technical talent in Texas. Every Texan has a little bit of ‘wildcatter’ in them. For technology companies looking to move fast, this is a large asset.”

There has been a lot of news about some well-known technology companies moving to Texas such as Oracle, HPE and Tesla. While those are the big names that command headlines, there are many other companies doing the same thing – relocating to Texas.

Decide Consulting is keeping a running list of technology company announcements about moving to Texas. This includes Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and all other cities of Texas.

“We are in the business of matching technology companies with the talent they need to grow and expand.” says David Moise, President of Decide Consulting. “It is in our interest to know who these companies are. We are always looking for new partners. When we put the list together and shared it on social media, we were surprised at the reactions and positive feedback. It seems like every outlet talking about ‘tech companies moving to Texas’ mentioned the same three companies over and over. When companies like Maddox Defense, NueraLink and Quali move the Texas, that matters also. We just want a place for the world to know who else made the great decision to relocate to Texas. “

“There are many reasons for companies to consider coming to Texas. Lower taxes, business-ready government and affordable housing are the tops reasons. Do not underestimate the deep bench of technical talent in Texas. Companies are getting more productivity per dollar spent in Texas than from many of the states they came from. Every Texan has a little bit of ‘wildcatter’ in them. For technology companies looking to move fast, this is a large asset.”

Decide Consulting is am IT and Software staffing and consulting firm specializing in software developers, cloud engineers, cybersecurity, CIOs/CTOs, and other highly skilled technical professionals.

