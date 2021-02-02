The Road to Cleaner Emissions

Attendees Will Have the Opportunity to Learn Why Hydrogen Is the Carbon Free Future Leveraging our Natural Gas Legacy The Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference will allow industries, companies, schools and government organizations to share experiences and vision for a hydrogen future” — Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, TopLine Analytics



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

Hydrogen is probably the most talk about energy source today. It is no wonder, burning hydrogen produces only water – there are no carbon emission, no global warming emissions. Hydrogen can leverage the existing natural gas infrastructure – thus speeding the way to a carbon free future.

Realizing the importance of hydrogen as the only non-global warming fuel, TopLine Analytics and Shale Directories are presenting their Inaugural Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference on April 8, 2021 Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. It will be a hybrid conference where registrants can attend in person or virtually.

Hydrogen is the universe’s most abundant element. It is a staple in petroleum refining and the production of ammonia for fertilizer, and methanol as a chemical intermediate and solvent. It is rapidly becoming part of our no carbon future, leveraging both legacy assets, skills and renewables.

In response, countries have developed ambitious roadmaps such as 800,000 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in Japan by 2030, 1,200 hydrogen-refueling stations in South Korea by 2040 and the US with a hydrogen industry cumulative 3.4 million jobs by 2050. Massive global projects underway such as Acorn, HyNet, and H-Vision that leverage existing natural gas infrastructure and skills as way to accelerate progress to a carbon free future.

“The Appalachian Hydrogen and Carbon Capture Conference will allow industries, companies, schools and government organizations to share experiences and vision for a hydrogen future,” stated Tom Gellrich, founder of energy consulting firm TopLine Analytics. Gellrich also believes the Appalachian Basin could be the center of a new hydrogen industry.

Analytics/consulting firm Wood Mackenzie has predicted green or low-carbon hydrogen will become cost-competitive by 2040, and Bank of America hypothesizes U.S. hydrogen supply becomes a $130 billion business annually by 2050.

“Our conference will prepare companies, organizations and individuals for what’s coming,” said Joe Barone, president and founder of Shale Directories. He further added, “Our list of speakers is impressive and they will demonstrate to registrants the tremendous opportunities that are coming with the conversion to hydrogen.

Gellrich sees the Appalachian Basin as the home for a new hydrogen industry because it has all the pieces in the hydrogen puzzle: the natural gas to make hydrogen; renewables for future production, the pipelines to move the gas and, the drillers who can sequester the carbon dioxide deep underground.

“Leveraging the existing infrastructure puts you years ahead and avoids billions in spending, you can start now immediately in a hydrogen carbon free future.” according to Gellrich.

The current COVID-19 restrictions will limit attendance to 100 individuals. Virtual attendance is truly unlimited.

Shale Directories and TopLine Analytics are planning future hydrogen conferences focused on the Appalachian basin as the demand for hydrogen information grows.

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here