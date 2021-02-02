Tory Richards’ Desert Rebels MC series of novels for eager romance readers

Fans of Tory Richards’ Desert Rebels MC series can finally sink their teeth into the newest installation in the series. The fifth novel in the series, Bull, was released in January, and promises to offer another exciting and steamy story for lovers of the desert rebels brotherhood.
“I can’t wait to share this story with my readers, who I think are going to absolutely fall in love with Bull,” said author Tory Richards.
About Tory Richards
Tory Richards is an author who writes smut with a plot. A lot of her books have been on Amazon’s bestsellers list. Born in Maine, she’s lived most of her life in Florida where she went to school, married, and raised her daughter. She’s retired from Disney and spends her time with family and friends, traveling, and writing.
