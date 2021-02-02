The Drug Development Process from Concept to Market "The Drug Development Process from Concept to Market" conference has been added to ComplianceOnline.com's offering.



ComplianceOnline has officially launched registration for its Virtual seminar ‘Drug Development Process from Concept to Market.’ The seminar will be held on February 9, 2021, between 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST, and presented by Mark Powell, Director at Mark Powell Scientific Limited.

Most non-scientific employees of pharmaceutical companies such as IT, human resources, engineering, and administrative staff, and recently appointed scientific staff would like to understand how drugs are developed. This course is designed to cater to such employees. Any pharmaceutical employee wishing to improve their knowledge of drug development will also benefit from this course.

By the end of this course, attendees will learn:

• The size of the global pharmaceutical market and the key therapeutic areas being addressed by innovator companies

• The roles of different pharmaceutical professionals

• Typical costs and timelines associated with drug development

• How new drugs are developed against targets in the human body

• Reasons why drugs fail during development

• Factors affecting oral bioavailability

• How drugs are screened for toxicity

• The potential influence of polymorphism, salt form and isomerism on efficacy and safety

• How formulation can affect drug performance

• How the safety and efficacy of drug products are ensured during QC release testing

• The information obtained at each stage of clinical research

• The structure of regulatory submissions

• How post-approval changes to drug products are managed

• How the manufacture and distribution of marketed drug products are controlled

Topics include the identification of drug targets, synthesis of chemical drugs and the development of biologics, pharmacokinetics and toxicity screening, pre-clinical development, clinical studies, regulatory submissions, managing post-approval change, pharmacovigilance and an overview of regulations governing drug manufacture and distribution.

For more information or to register for this seminar, please click here.

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: February 9, 2021 (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM EST)

About the Speaker:

Dr Mark Powell is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) with over thirty years’ experience as an analytical chemist. Mark was Honorary Treasurer of the RSC’s Analytical Division and led a working group on continuing professional development until July 2016, when his term of office ended. Between 2003 and 2013, he was the Analytical Development Manager, and later Scientific Manager, of a UK-based contract research organization which specialized in early-stage oral drug development. During this time, he was responsible for method validation, verification and transfer activities, as well as the qualification of laboratory instruments and computerized data systems. In 2013, he set up Mark Powell Scientific Limited, which provides training and consultancy services to pharmaceutical companies. Mark has since enjoyed working with companies of all sizes around the world on a variety of training and consultancy assignments, and has recently co-authored a White Paper on Pharmaceutical Data Integrity for the laboratory supply company VWR.

About ComplianceOnline.com:

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance training programs for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC), and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our trainings, please visit our website

