New alternative real-estate: floating villa

Expanding its state-of-the-art floating product portfolio, ADMARES, a world leader in alternative real estate, is excited to announce a new floating villa line in collaboration with SAOTA – an international and award-winning architectural studio whose distinctive work on modern residential projects is instantly recognisable, and ARRCC – acclaimed studio specialising in interior architecture, interior design and décor that redefines laid-back luxury. The exclusive high-end floating villa line will be available to clients worldwide during 2021.

The SAOTA designed villa takes maximum advantage of ADMARES’ pioneering technology and modular construction know-how. Opposite to the traditional construction industry ADMARES products are manufactured offsite and indoors in controlled factory environment where most of the industry standard exposure and unpredictability can be eliminated.

The concept was to design a private island getaway, rather than a villa on the water, and do this in a contemporary and tasteful fashion. The floating villas consist of two floors and six bedrooms with the first floor characterised by double volumes, bold materials, and the generous integration of planting. This forms the island, and all the spaces are analogous to and inspired by natural experiences offered by tropical islands around the world. The second floor, which contains the bedrooms and pyjama lounge, is the refuge which gently hovers above the island as an element which is more precise, controlled, and speaks to a more refined sense of luxury.

For the interiors, ARRCC conceptualised an elegant, high-end approach that incorporates natural materials and features textured timbers, patinated bronze, marble and mirror elements that mimic and reflect the villa’s environment. An interplay exists between the dark-toned architecture and warmer interior finishes and textures, a powerful juxtaposition that creates pockets of warmth and serenity.

The décor embodies fluidity inspired by the waterscapes including soft shapes and curves within the sofas and feature glass, marble and bronze tabletops, textured to mimic the movement of water. Furniture is positioned and scaled to highlight the spaces’ generous volumes, whilst remaining simple and understated. The neutral colour palette complements the paired back interior while incorporating feature pieces in varying hues of blue, offering a subtle nod to the adjacent waterscape. The interiors are infused with natural light and capture the flow of water which dances on the reflective surfaces creating a sense of movement and place, whilst establishing a fluidity between indoor and outdoor.

The interior architecture draws connections from the notion of the island and its lush landscaping, which is extended into the interior and further expressed with the use of rough surfaces such as the unfilled travertine flooring, and the split rock face that holds the base of the first-floor cantilever.

In contrast, the upper level takes subtle cues from nautical high-end luxury yachts, expressed through minimalist extended lines in the high gloss timber panelling, to rope-like detailing visible in elements from the feature light feature, down to the finest details in the custom rope door handles.

“We are delighted to announce our partnership with ADMARES,” said SAOTA Director, Philip Olmesdahl. “It has been exciting to explore a new project type. The idea is to provide a villa which can adapt to reflect the character and taste of the owner, while still retaining the expansive character and ease of living that SAOTA is best known for.”

The ADMARES cutting-edge technology provides real estate developers mobility and flexibility, allowing the villa to be moved to any waterfront location where it functions like a conventional building with normal access via road and walkways and has permanent connections to land utilities. By standard the villa is equipped with the latest cleantech solutions such as solar power plants, sea water cooling systems, solar thermal collectors as well as smart energy control and recovery systems. This capability to go beyond land limitations with a self-sufficient floating alternative offers massive potential for new real estate development opportunities providing the ultimate privacy and luxury experience to discerning customers.

The new high-end floating villa line will attract global interest and further accelerate the adaptation of on-water real estate products, elevating world-class overwater living to a whole new level. The most luxurious location for a villa is by the water, or in this case, on the water.

