Master Fluid Solutions Names New Executive Chairman

Master Fluid Solutions has appointed Jerrold T. Lundquist as Executive Chairman of the Board. As Operating CEO through 2020, his leadership has been instrumental in navigating the company through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of employees and customers while continuing to drive growth through technology focus and strengthening regional leadership. During this time, Mr. Lundquist oversaw the integration with Germany-based Wilhelm Dietz GmbH & Co., after its acquisition in October of 2019. Master Fluid Solutions launched the company’s signature WEDOLiT brand of metalworking fluids — known worldwide for innovation in pipe and tube expansion, cold forming, and corrosion protection — for customers in North America in November of 2020.

“2020 was a challenging year for our industry, as well as for each of us, personally. Every day I was inspired by the dedication displayed by the Master Fluid Solutions family, and I am grateful that the board trusted me to guide the company through this time. Now intimately familiar with the day-to-day operations as Operating CEO, I am eager to apply my new insight as leader of the Board and chart our course to becoming a truly global company,” says Mr. Lundquist.

A member of the Master Fluid Solutions’ Board of Directors since 2016, Mr. Lundquist was elected Vice Chairman in 2017 and appointed as Operating CEO in February 2020. During that time, Mr. Lundquist led all strategic and operational activities within Master Fluid Solutions’ global business, including operations in North America, Europe, China, Vietnam, India, and Thailand. His previous experience includes Director Emeritus of McKinsey & Company, where he was a Senior Partner and Leader of the Global Aerospace and Defense Practice, and Vice President of Emery Air Freight Corporation. He has also served on the immediate staffs of the Secretary of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force. Mr. Lundquist holds an M.A. in International Affairs (National Securities Studies concentration) from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and a Masters in Public Policy from the School of Government of Harvard University. He graduated with distinction from the U.S. Air Force Academy, served over eight years as an Air Force officer and was a White House Fellow.

About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions’ XYBEX® fluid management systems lower their customers’ total cost of operations. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. Master Fluid Solutions is proud to have been named in the Top 10 in “Top Workplaces” in the Toledo, OH area for seven consecutive years.

