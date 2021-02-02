Reusable Sterilized Cotton Face Mask For the USA and EU market

DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks DONY launch COVID Face Mask for everyday errands, work, and travel - Available free sample, wholesale & custom design (OEM, ODM) for B2B in the USA & EU market. Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.”



Health experts recommend that people should choose a 3 layer cloth mask with waterproof and antibacterial to prevent droplets containing bacteria, viruses from people they met or in the contaminated air. However, there are too many different masks with different quality in today’s market. This makes consumers confused to choose which face masks are better.

The close fit and breathable design

Dony masks are actually designed with a close fit shape. They are breathable which helps consumers feel comfortable when wearing a Dony mask for a long time.

Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for all-day wear.

The masks are made from 100 percent antibacterial cotton (with nano silver technology) and feature three layers, so they comply with the CDC’s guidelines for face masks. They’re also made with secure elastic ear loops and come in black and white.

Since they’re machine washable, Dony Mask can re-use again and again—the antimicrobial coating lasts up to 60 washes still has an antibacterial effect of over 99%.

A protective product

Dony mask is famous for 100% waterproof with a layer of water-resistant cloth that is granted a Global Intertek Certificate with 100 points.

Thanks to waterproof ability, although Dony Mask is made of cloth, it can prevent droplets from clinging to the mask, which will limit viral infection.

Dony mask is able to prevent 99.9% of bacteria from entering through the products after 60 times of washes, outweigh other competitors in the current market.

There are three layers in a Dony cloth face mask: an outer layer, a middle layer, and the inner layer which is able to hinder micro-bacteria as well as fine particles and meet the standards recommended by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam. Each layer has a function making a perfect product.

+ Outer layer: It is completely water-resistant. It means that face masks can prevent droplets clinging to masks, limit viral infection.

+ The middle layer: It activates as a filter (air filter, dust, and other agents entering the nose and mouth)

+ Inner layer: It hinders 99.9% of bacteria from attacking.

Dony masks have nano biotech filtration (air filter & cleaner), Chemicals free & Deodorization.

Skin-friendly

To protect consumers from skin issues, especially people having sensitive skin, Dony Mask focuses on ensuring hygiene when producing cloth face masks. From materials to procedures of production, every step is pasteurized.

For example, Dony masks are sterilized with E.O gas technology. The E.O gas which means Ethylene Oxide with optimal antibacterial and antiviral effects is widely used in the medical fields. It can be used in sterilizing a wide variation of materials such as mask, workwear uniform, and medical devices

Dony Mask is also packed in medical packaging and be sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies. Therefore, it still guarantees good hygiene without any viruses or bacterial infections from the first use.

Sensitive and allergic people may wear it without hesitation.

Even when you wash Dony Mask many times, it is okay that it is like a new one. Unlike other disposable medical masks, Dony cloth masks can be used after more than 60 washings with regular soap. It is not completely harmful to consumers. In particular, in the INTERTEK global test with 60 items of washing, Dony’s mask still gave an antibacterial rate of up to 99.9% – an index equivalent to a new mask. This brings convenience, savings, and safety to consumers, and friendly with the skin and environment.

Fashionable

A Dony mask is made of soft – thin – light type cloth which brings consumers extreme comfort. For details, the cloth is organic cotton ear loops.

Dony Mask mode is up to date with a 3D tailoring design. In addition, each type of cloth face mask has various colors that help consumers have many choices. Dony masks are made in V shape with nose support, face-hugging.

On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US”s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial gauze masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It’s a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

Video about Dony Mask: http://youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA

Website: https://garment.dony.vn/dony-mask-premium-antibacterial-cloth-mask/

Finished units are shipped in medical packaging. They can be sterilized with EO gas technology that is commonly used for medical supplies. An indicator strip shows the wearer if the mask has been sterilized. This commitment to quality enables DONY to export the face masks to demanding countries like the USA and destinations in Europe.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, New Zealand, Canada.

“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase PPE products, including reusable cloth face masks and protective clothing.

At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, and the United States, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam, especially our new products for COVID-19. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, at an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.” – Henry Pham, CEO of DONY Garment Company.

