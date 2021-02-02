The Helium Market Grows

Helium Global Market Report 2020 The Business Research Company’s Helium Global Market Report 2020



The helium market growth is expected to be driven by the growing demand from the healthcare industry. Helium is widely used in various disease diagnosis equipment as it has unique properties such as being inert in nature, non-reactive with other elements, noncorrosive and non-flammable. Helium is used in various applications in the healthcare industry such as adjunct therapy in asthma exacerbation, ARDS, croup, COPD, and bronchiolitis. For instance, helium is utilized in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) apparatus to regulate powerful magnet, which is useful for monitoring various conditions within the abdominal, chest and pelvis, and is also useful in pregnancy diagnosis.

The global helium market size is expected to grow at a rate of about 11% and reach $15.73 billion by 2023. TBRC’s research report on the helium market overview is segmented by type into liquid helium, gaseous helium and by end-user into aerospace and aircraft, electronics and semiconductors, nuclear power, healthcare, welding and metal fabrication, and other end-user industries.

Major players in the global helium industry are Airgas, Air Liquid, Linde, Messer Group, Air Products, Gazprom, Gulf Cryo, Matheson Tri-Gas, Exxon, and Praxair. In October 2018, The Linde Group and Praxair, Inc. merged to create a combined entity with a market capitalization of $90 billion. Linde AG is a Brazil-based producer and supplier of industrial, process and specialty gases. Praxair is a US-based atmospheric, process, and specialty gases, and surface coatings producer. As part of the agreement, Praxair shareholders will receive one share of Linde plc for each Praxair share. Linde AG shareholders will receive 1.54 shares of Linde plc for each Linde AG share tendered. This merger is expected to further consolidate the market by creating a global leader in terms of both sales and geographic footprint. Praxair has a strong presence in Eastern Europe and The Middle East, whereas Linde has a strong presence in Europe and Asia. The merged company is expected to be a leader in each of these four regions, thus leaving only three companies to compete in the industrial gas market on a global basis.

