Craft Beer Marketing Awards Competition

China and Hong Kong-Based Judges Join Unique Awards Program as it Expands Worldwide in Second Year and Adds New Pandemic and Human Rights Categories



Select Language Afrikaans Shqip አማርኛ العربية Հայերեն Azərbaycan dili Euskara Беларуская мова বাংলা Bosanski Български Català Cebuano Chichewa 简体中文 繁體中文 Corsu Hrvatski Čeština‎ Dansk Nederlands English Esperanto Eesti Filipino Suomi Français Frysk Galego ქართული Deutsch Ελληνικά ગુજરાતી Kreyol ayisyen Harshen Hausa Ōlelo Hawaiʻi עִבְרִית हिन्दी Hmong Magyar Íslenska Igbo Bahasa Indonesia Gaelige Italiano 日本語 Basa Jawa ಕನ್ನಡ Қазақ тілі ភាសាខ្មែរ 한국어 كوردی‎ Кыргызча ພາສາລາວ Latin Latviešu valoda Lietuvių kalba Lëtzebuergesch Македонски јазик Malagasy Bahasa Melayu Maltese Te Reo Māori मराठी Монгол ဗမာစာ नेपाली Norsk bokmål پښتو فارسی Polski Português ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Română Русский Samoan Gàidhlig Српски језик Sesotho Shona سنڌي සිංහල Slovenčina Afsoomaali Español Basa Sunda Kiswahili Svenska Тоҷикӣ தமிழ் తెలుగు ไทย Türkçe Українська اردو O‘zbekcha Tiếng Việt Cymraeg isiXhosa יידיש Yorùbá Zulu

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards (CBMAs) announced that its 2021 competition is extending its entry deadline through March 15, 2021. The winners will be announced on Thursday, May 13, 2021, during a LIVE streamed virtual awards broadcast of the ceremony.

“The interest and enthusiasm from breweries around the world has been amazing since we went global this year,” said Jim McCune, Co-founder of the CBMAs. “We’re also excited that the CBMAs now invited hard seltzer, cider, and mead to compete. It’s going to be wild!”

For 2021, China and Hong Kong-based judges have joined the CBMAs judging panel, made up of more than 350 other industry professionals, to review entries from around the globe.

Founded in 2019, the CBMAs is the only program that awards and celebrates the very best beer marketing, as well as the teams and individuals behind them. Breweries, their agencies, artists, and marketing partners are all invited to enter their top work for the competition.

The presenting sponsor of the CBMAs is Hillebrand, the world’s leading global beverage logistics company. “We’re so happy the CBMAs have expanded their awards program internationally,” said Prabh Hans, VP Domestic Services of Hillebrand North America. “We service beer customers all over the world and are excited that they can now be recognized and celebrated for their incredible beer-related marketing and design.”

The 2021 CBMAs consist of over 30 categories that cover all aspects of brew marketing – from labels to logos and tap handles to taprooms. Most notably new for this year are two special categories reflecting recent events: “Pandemic Marketing,” which looks at original marketing done during the COVID-19 outbreak, and “Human Rights,” to celebrate those who support the fight for equality for all via different forms of marketing and design.

Region 4 China and Hong Kong Judges

As stated, the CBMAs judges panel grew to include beer industry professionals from China and Hong Kong:

Kenneth Ho, Co-Founder of Hong Kong Beer Geeks, BeerNBeer.com

James Waters, Brewer/Consultant and Writer, asiabrewersnetwork.com

Neil Playfoot, Owner of AsianBeerNetwork

You can see the full judges panel here: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/2021-judges-panel/

“As one of the judges in World Beer Awards and many other competitions within the Asia market, at the same time being a professional in Digital Marketing, I am glad to join the CBMAs, and hopefully I can share my expertise and knowledge combining craft beer and marketing!” said CBMAs Judge Kenneth Ho, who is the co-founder of “Hong Kong Beer Geeks” and a board member of the Hong Kong Craft Beer Association.

“I’m an award-winning brewer/distiller and weekly contributor to the Asia Brewers Network, writing insight and education articles,” said CBMAs Judge James Waters, Brewer/Consultant/Writer for AsiaBrewersNetwork. “Born in raised in New Jersey, I now call Hong Kong home. I love the opportunity to be a part of events like the CBMAs because it gives me the chance to interact with like-minded people in our industry and always able to take away a piece of education I otherwise might not have known.”

“As a career brewer, I’ve brewed around the world, from Bermuda to Armenia, before settling in China,” said CBMAs Judge Neil Playfoot, Brewing Consultant and Owner of AsianBeerNetwork. “Having my own beer site, I like to keep up with events in the brewing world. Being involved in the CBMAs is a good opportunity to see some of the best breweries in the world.”

A panel of over 350 influential and respected experts in beer, marketing, and design will judge each category. The CBMAs judging process is a robust, credible, and transparent digital scoring system. To see the full list of categories, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/categories/

Entries are divided up into five regions across the globe:

• The Americas

• UK

• Europe

• APAC – Asia and Pacific (including Australia and New Zealand)

• MENA, Africa and Beyond

Winners receive the CBMAs’ “Crushie,” designed by the same NYC awards firm that created the Emmy Award and MTV Moonman Trophy. Platinum and Gold Crushies will be awarded in each region. A newly designed Global Crushie will be awarded to those who opt-in to be judged at the global level in addition to being nominated as a regional entry.

Entry Timeline

Entry Period: Nov. 8, 2020 – March 15, 2021

Winners Announced: LIVE awards ceremony broadcast and live streaming on May 13, 2021.

Entries are open to anyone involved in marketing within the brewing industry – including cider, hard seltzer, and mead – across the world. For additional information, visit: https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/

ABOUT CRAFT BEER MARKETING AWARDS

The Craft Beer Marketing Awards was established in 2019 to give recognition to the best of the best in the marketing realm of the brewing industry. With categories that range from the best can design to taproom, and best website design to social media influencer of the year, there’s an opportunity to showcase the best work in every area of marketing in the brewing industry across the world. For more information, visit https://craftbeermarketingawards.com/

___

Post your own press release or make this content available free of charge click here