Provivi receives regulatory approval for Pherogen SPOFR in Kenya

Provivi® Inc (“Provivi”), an emerging crop protection company using pheromones to protect crops from major damaging insects, proudly announces regulatory approval of “PherogenTM SPOFR” in Kenya. The authorization issued by Kenya’s Pest Control Products Board (PCPB) covers the control of Fall Armyworm (Spodoptera frugiperda) in corn.

The Fall Armyworm has established itself as a severely damaging pest to maize crops in Kenya. Current tools to control this pest are often costly and lagging efficacy while posing health risks to the applicators and farmers.

“For Provivi, farmers are the cornerstone of our organization. We are grateful and excited to be able to offer farmers a preventive, sustainable and non-toxic solution against Fall Armyworm – improving their corn crops, business and livelihoods”, stated Mr. Andres Laignelet, Global Head, Corn Projects at Provivi.

PherogenTM SPOFR is a pheromone-based dispenser, which will change the way farmers in Kenya manage the Fall Armyworm problem. One application at the beginning of the crop will provide season-long control by disrupting the pest’s mating and preventing damaging populations‘ build-up.

“By adopting the PherogenTM SPOFR solution, farmers in Kenya now have a tool enabling them to rethink the way to protect their crops from damaging insect pest populations. Being a natural compound with no risk of resistance, it offers an effective and safe foundation for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) of Fall Armyworm in corn.” Mr. Laignelet added.

“This registration marks the beginning of a new era of effective, affordable, and environmentally benign protection against Fall Armyworm for farmers not only in Kenya but several other countries across the world, where we are currently developing and registering the product.” Said Mr. Juan Manuel Lombana, VP Global Business at Provivi.

About Provivi

We are a groundbreaking science-based company creating scalable, safer insect control technology that will improve the quality of life for all humans and our world.

Provivi is developing a family of safe, effective, and economical pheromone solutions, creating a new foundation for pest and resistance management in crop production. Pheromones are substances that serve as highly selective attractants for insects, allowing the control of harmful pests while preserving beneficial insects. Provivi’s patented production method enables a step-change in the cost of manufacturing pheromones, allowing the use of this proven tool in high-acreage crops such as corn, rice, and soy.

For more information, visit www.provivi.com

Media Contact:

Wanessa Marques Silva, Head of Marketing and Engagement, Africa: [email protected]

